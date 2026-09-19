Africa’s Engineers Unite in Tanzania to Shape a Smarter Sustainable Future

More than 1,638 engineers, policymakers, academics, industry representatives and development experts from 28 countries gathered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 13 to 17 September 2026 for the 12th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and the 10th Africa Engineering Conference, turning the city into a major meeting point for conversations about how engineering can support Africa's economic growth, climate resilience and technological transformation.

Held under the theme 'Engineering Africa's inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future,' the five-day gathering explored the growing responsibility of engineers in responding to development challenges that affect communities across the continent, with discussions ranging from engineering education and professional skills to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation, gender equality and the participation of young people in engineering careers.

Engineering Skills Meet Africa's Development Needs

The programme placed strong attention on the need to strengthen engineering education and prepare professionals for rapidly changing technologies, as countries seek skilled people who can design reliable infrastructure, build climate-resilient systems and make better use of digital tools.

Innovation and emerging technologies featured prominently in the discussions, especially the expanding use of artificial intelligence and digital systems in sectors such as infrastructure, water, energy and urban development. Participants also examined how engineering institutions can create opportunities for women and young people, making the profession more inclusive and ensuring that a broader range of experiences contributes to Africa's future development.

The scale of participation, with delegates arriving from 28 countries across Africa and beyond, showed the growing demand for cooperation between governments, universities, professional engineering bodies, businesses and international organizations as development challenges become increasingly connected across national borders.

Institutions Join Forces for Engineering Cooperation

The events were jointly organized by the Institution of Engineers Tanzania and the Federation of African Engineering Organizations, with support from UNESCO and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, creating a space where professionals could exchange technical knowledge, discuss policy choices, build networks and share engineering solutions already being applied in different communities.

The gathering was officially launched by Zanzibar's Second Vice-President, Hon. Hemed Salum Abdulla. High-level participants included Zimbabwe's Minister for National Housing and Social Amenities, Hon. Prof. Paul Mavima, and Eng. Mwajuma Waziri, Permanent Secretary in Tanzania's Ministry of Water, alongside senior government officials, engineering leaders, academics and technical experts.

UNESCO was represented by Michel Toto, Head of the UNESCO Office in Dar es Salaam, reinforcing the organization's wider work to strengthen engineering capacity and encourage evidence-based planning across African countries.

Better Engineering Data Could Strengthen Policy Decisions

UNESCO also contributed through a Regional Training Workshop on Engineering Data Collection and Governance, organized as part of preparations linked to the Third UNESCO Global Engineering Report, known as ER III.

The workshop focused on helping countries improve the way engineering information is collected, managed and used, since reliable data can give policymakers a clearer understanding of workforce shortages, education needs, infrastructure gaps and emerging opportunities within national engineering systems.

Strengthening these systems can make it easier for governments and professional institutions to develop policies based on evidence instead of incomplete information, giving engineering planners a stronger foundation for decisions involving skills development, investment and future infrastructure.

With more than 1,638 participants and representation from 28 countries, the 2026 Africa Engineering Week and Africa Engineering Conference highlighted the growing importance of engineering cooperation across the continent, bringing together the people responsible for designing infrastructure, developing new technologies and preparing the next generation of professionals who will help shape Africa's future.