J-K: Kupwara police attaches properties of drugs pedlar

The Kupwara police on Friday attached properties of drug pedlar.

In a tweet today, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kupwara Police attached properties of a notorious drug peddler. A house at Karnah, Alto Vehicle and a plot of land at Budgam have been attached in case FIR No 2/2019."

Community members have appreciated police action against drug dealers in the area, the police added in a statement. (ANI)

