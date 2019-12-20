No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim due to CAA: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday that some people were involved in conspiracy to "hijack peace and truth by mala fide misinformation" over the Citizenship Act and the NRC and "mountain of truth" cannot be hidden by "bushes of lies". Chairing a joint meeting of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation and the Central Waqf Council here, Naqvi said that some people were involved in a conspiracy to "hijack peace and truth by mala fide misinformation" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Naqvi also said that there is no question mark or threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizens due to changes in the Citizenship Act. He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person and minorities in India were an equal partner in the development process.

"We have to defeat conspiracy to create confusion by those people who are mixing the Citizenship Act and NRC. We have to remain cautious of evils of misinformation," he said. Naqvi said the members of Maulana Azad Education Foundation and the Central Waqf Council will launch an awareness campaign across the country on the Citizenship Act and the NRC to demolish the "mala fide misinformation and fake fabricated propaganda" being carried out by some people for their "narrow interests."

According to a release of the Minority Affairs Ministry, Naqvi said as a part of the awareness campaign the members will meet the common people, religious representatives and social organisations and brief them on the Citizenship Act and the NRC. They will also visit educational institutions. Naqvi said some people were conspiring to disturb peace and harmony in the country and "anarchy on NRC" is evidence of this conspiracy.

"The fact is that the NRC started in 1951 in Assam is limited only to Assam. Linking the citizenship of Muslims and NRC is a blatant lie. The NRC process in Assam has not been completed yet. Those people who have not found a place in the list, can appeal to tribunals and also courts. The Government is also helping such people," he said. Naqvi said that vested interests will fail in their conspiracy. The minister said India's strength of unity and harmony has gained respect for India across the world. "We should not let the fabric of this strength of unity and harmony be weakened in any circumstances," he said. (ANI)

