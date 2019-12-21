UK, Ireland pause talks to restore Northern Ireland's regional govt. - FT

Irish and British governments have "paused" talks to restore Northern Ireland's devolved regional government, stalling a power-sharing agreement between the Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in the region, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Talks for a deal between the Sinn Fein party and the Democratic Unionist Party will restart after Christmas, the newspaper added https://on.ft.com/2sPCs90, citing a senior Irish official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.