UK, Ireland pause talks to restore Northern Ireland's regional govt. - FT
Irish and British governments have "paused" talks to restore Northern Ireland's devolved regional government, stalling a power-sharing agreement between the Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in the region, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Talks for a deal between the Sinn Fein party and the Democratic Unionist Party will restart after Christmas, the newspaper added https://on.ft.com/2sPCs90, citing a senior Irish official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-No apology to Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial
Martin Scorsese wanted Anna Paquin to have less dialogues in 'The Irishman'
Soccer-Irish governing body's liabilities soar after accounts restated
'Irishman' draws 17 million U.S. viewers on Netflix, Nielsen estimates
British-Indian couple win adoption discrimination case in UK