Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 08:12 IST
Hong Kong police arrest man after shooting incident ahead of weekend protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city. Steve Li, a Senior Superintendent of the Police Organised Crime and Triad Bureau said early on Saturday that the man had been subdued by police after he'd fired a shot in the northern Tai Po district. No one was injured.

A search of a nearby flat revealed a cache of weaponry including a semi-automatic rifle and bullets. Li added that there were signs this case was linked to other recent seizures of firearms and explosive devices including on Hong Kong island. "At the moment, all we know, our information shows he was hoping to use it during a protest and cause chaos and to hurt police officers," Steve Li, a senior superintendent of the Police Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, told reporters on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said no charges had yet been formally laid. The shooting incident comes ahead of more planned anti-government protests this weekend including calls to disrupt shopping malls, and a protest in Yuen Long district to mark the five-month anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed mob who beat up innocent bystanders and protesters.

The protesters are angry at perceived Chinese meddling in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies the charge. On Friday evening, hundreds of Hong Kong anti-government activists gathered outside a detention centre, demanding the release of arrested activists and denouncing a police crackdown on a fund-raising platform supporting protesters in need.

After a relative lull in sometimes violent protests that have gripped the former British colony over the past six months, some protesters were alarmed by police moves to freeze HK$70 million ($9 million) in bank deposits held by Spark Alliance, a fund raising platform used to make donations for the protests. Four people were arrested on money laundering charges that Spark Alliance denied. Hong Kong's Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said on Thursday 80 teachers had been arrested since the anti-government protests started. He urged schools to suspend any teachers suspected of serious offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector, Kanzalwan

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan, according to sources in the Indian Army.The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.Further details are awaited....

Bihar Bandh: RJD supporters use buffaloes to block highway in Vaishali, protest at railway line in Darbhanga

Following the call of Bihar-Bandh against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, party supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday. At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest...

3-goal burst in 3rd lifts Leafs over Rangers

William Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Torontos Mitch Marner also scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists, Ilya Mikheyev a goal ...

Backstrom’s big night lifts Caps over Devils

Nicklas Backstrom recorded four points to give him 900 in his career and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday night. Backstrom had two goals and two assists, and his 900th point came on the night he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019