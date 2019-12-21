Delhi Police arrests 10 people over Daryaganj violence

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested 10 people after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, turned violent in the Daryaganj area yesterday. The police had yesterday detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones on their personnel, who sustained injuries, during the protest.

The detainees were, however, kept inside a police station and not allowed to meet anyone for hours, following which a direction was issued to the station house officer (SHO) by the court to let them meet their legal counsel in the station premises. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also directed the police to provide the detainees necessary medical treatment.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

