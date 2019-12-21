Delhi court extends Gopal Goyal Kanda's permit to travel abroad

A Delhi Court allowed Haryana MLA, Gopal Goyal Kanda to travel abroad for business purposes. The court on Friday allowed Gopal Goyal Kanda to visit any of the countries mentioned in the application i.e. Cambodia, Macau, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UK, Nepal, Bangkok, Oman, Jakarta, Europe, Sri Lanka, Russia and Georgia in the next six months.

The court was hearing Kanda's application for extension of period and grant of permission to travel to the aforementioned countries. "The applicant/accused (Kanda) has a right to carry his business and alsohas a right to travel abroad. Though some reasonable restriction can be put on his travel but not a complete denial without some substantive grounds," the court said.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar imposed certain conditions on Kanda including to furnish his addresses where he would be staying during his visit and furnish an "itinerary" before leaving India, mentioning the time period and the country for which he would be leaving. The court asked Kanda to furnish "security" to the tune of Rs three lakhs in the form of FDR in this court.

The court also said that Kanda shall schedule his visits during this period in such a manner so as to make himself available to appear on each and every date of hearing and shall not seek any exemption in any manner whatsoever and furnish an affidavit to the effect that no adjournment will be sought in the case. The court said that Kanda shall inform the court about his return to India, within a period of 48 hours of his return and shall surrender his passport.

The court said that Kanda shall not visit Dubai and USA and shall not meet, contact or try to influence the witnesses, in any manner whatsoever. The Haryana MLA told the court that the earlier applications seeking permission to travel to the said countries were allowed by this court on April 26, 2018, October 15, 2018, and May 24, 2019, for six months each time by this court.

Kanda told the court he has a business of casino with the name of Big Daddy at Goa and for business purposes, he is required to travel abroad to enable him to meet further investors, business associates and respective clients in order to expand the business. Kanda told the court that he has suffered heavy losses recently and has to further purchase machinery and equipment for the casino to operate the vessel in a proper manner.

The court while granting Kanda permission to visit abroad observed that despite having availed a number of such opportunities earlier, he has not misused the liberty and therefore, the court did not see any reason to restrain him from travelling abroad. (ANI)

