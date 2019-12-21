Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court extends Gopal Goyal Kanda's permit to travel abroad

A Delhi Court allowed Haryana MLA, Gopal Goyal Kanda to travel abroad for business purposes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 13:07 IST
Delhi court extends Gopal Goyal Kanda's permit to travel abroad
Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court allowed Haryana MLA, Gopal Goyal Kanda to travel abroad for business purposes. The court on Friday allowed Gopal Goyal Kanda to visit any of the countries mentioned in the application i.e. Cambodia, Macau, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UK, Nepal, Bangkok, Oman, Jakarta, Europe, Sri Lanka, Russia and Georgia in the next six months.

The court was hearing Kanda's application for extension of period and grant of permission to travel to the aforementioned countries. "The applicant/accused (Kanda) has a right to carry his business and alsohas a right to travel abroad. Though some reasonable restriction can be put on his travel but not a complete denial without some substantive grounds," the court said.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar imposed certain conditions on Kanda including to furnish his addresses where he would be staying during his visit and furnish an "itinerary" before leaving India, mentioning the time period and the country for which he would be leaving. The court asked Kanda to furnish "security" to the tune of Rs three lakhs in the form of FDR in this court.

The court also said that Kanda shall schedule his visits during this period in such a manner so as to make himself available to appear on each and every date of hearing and shall not seek any exemption in any manner whatsoever and furnish an affidavit to the effect that no adjournment will be sought in the case. The court said that Kanda shall inform the court about his return to India, within a period of 48 hours of his return and shall surrender his passport.

The court said that Kanda shall not visit Dubai and USA and shall not meet, contact or try to influence the witnesses, in any manner whatsoever. The Haryana MLA told the court that the earlier applications seeking permission to travel to the said countries were allowed by this court on April 26, 2018, October 15, 2018, and May 24, 2019, for six months each time by this court.

Kanda told the court he has a business of casino with the name of Big Daddy at Goa and for business purposes, he is required to travel abroad to enable him to meet further investors, business associates and respective clients in order to expand the business. Kanda told the court that he has suffered heavy losses recently and has to further purchase machinery and equipment for the casino to operate the vessel in a proper manner.

The court while granting Kanda permission to visit abroad observed that despite having availed a number of such opportunities earlier, he has not misused the liberty and therefore, the court did not see any reason to restrain him from travelling abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Rian Johnson stands by his treatment of Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has defended the portrayal of iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi after being criticised by a user on social media. The Knives Out filmmaker, who helmed the penultimate movie in the beloved fran...

UPDATE 2-India's Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist gov...

Gambhir says receiving death threats on phone

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the ...

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syrias main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a terrorist attack. Fires were extinguished after several hours and maint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019