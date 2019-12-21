INX Media case accused allowed to travel abroad

A special CBI court on Saturday granted permission to INX Media money laundering case alleged co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad to visit Israel for WHO training from December 25 to December 31. Special CBI judge Ajay Kuhar allowed him to go abroad on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Ravindra Prasad was the finance secretary in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) unit which granted approval to INX Media during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Presently, Ravindra Prasad is working in the Health Ministry as a director in Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana.

The case pertains to FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of Chidambaram as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.