Anti-CAA protest: Police use water cannons against Cong workers in Kozhikode

Police on Saturday used water cannons to disperse a large number of Congress workers, who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A clash broke out between the Congress workers and the police after the protestors tried to enter the Head Post Office Complex.

On Friday night, members of Kerala Students' Union (KSU) blocked the movement of buses belonging to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Peroorkada junction, during the protest against the CAA. The Parliament recently passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week, which became an Act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the new citizenship law. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

