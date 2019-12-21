11 sent to two-week judicial custody over Seemapuri violence

A Delhi court Saturday sent 11 people, arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday, to 14 days' judicial custody, a lawyer in the case said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal sent the accused to jail as the police did not seek their custodial interrogation, said advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, who represented the accused people.

Incidents of violence were reported of Friday from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

