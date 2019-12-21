Left Menu
Delhi Police seeks 14 days' judicial custody of Chandra Shekhar Aazad

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:53 IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday sought 14 days' judicial custody of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was produced before a city court after being arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area. Aazad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.

Police opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand is necessary for the sake of law and order. Earlier, a lawyer had requested the court to direct the investigating officer to give details of Aazad's whereabouts.

The court sent 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj to two days' judicial custody.

