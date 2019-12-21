Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing 'acid-like chemical' on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 23:38 IST
Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing 'acid-like chemical' on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district of the state. The victim is employed as a bus conductor with the state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). "The incident occurred on December 19 at around 5.30 am. Two people namely Arun Naik and Kumar Naik have been arrested in connection with this case. An acid-like chemical was used for the attack. One accused is from Ramanagar and another is from Bangalore," said DCP North Shashikumar.

"She had a good relationship with one of the accused persons Arun who is Bai's brother-in-law. Later she started to maintain distance from him. The accused had warned the victim several times as he was unhappy with her behaviour. Later, the accused thought of attacking her with acid when she did not listen to him," he added. The woman suffered burn injuries injury on her face, neck and chest.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 326 A, which deals with acid attack cases. Shashikumar said he had visited the victim and she was out of danger.

"I spoke to the doctor as well and she has not suffered any eye damage but 60 per cent of the face has been burnt. Her neck has been burnt completely and 40 per cent of chest portion has also been burnt. As per our investigation, around six months back Bai had met with an accident, somebody had hit her with a car. We are investigating in this angle as well," he added. Police will investigate whether the two accused were behind the accident or not. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill-statement

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro

The West African Economic and Monetary Union has reached an agreement with France to make changes to the CFA franc, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said on Saturday, in a shift away from the former colonial power. Under the agreement, t...

UPDATE 1-NASA says Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday.The Boeing CST-100 Star...

Chilean prosecutors probe police after protester run over

Chilean prosecutors are investigating an incident in which a 20-year-old protester was allegedly run over by a police vehicle during a protest in the capital on Friday evening.Footage recorded by local television stations showed two police ...

NASA says Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to reach the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday.The Boeing CST-100 St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019