Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korean's Kim holds military meeting as tension rises under looming deadline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 06:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 06:12 IST
N.Korean's Kim holds military meeting as tension rises under looming deadline
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials to discuss boosting the country's military capability, state news agency reported on Sunday amid heightened concern the North may be about to return to confrontation with Washington. Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, KCNA news agency said, to discuss steps "to bolster up the overall armed forces of the country ... militarily and politically."

"Also discussed were important issues for decisive improvement of the overall national defense and core matters for the sustained and accelerated development of military capability for self-defense," KCNA said. It did not give details on when the meeting was held nor what was decided.

The commission is North Korea's top military decision-making body. Kim rules the country as its supreme military commander and is the chairman of the commission. North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North's nuclear program and establish lasting peace.

Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first. On Saturday, the state media said the United States would "pay dearly" for taking issue with the North's human rights record and said Washington's "malicious words" would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has also repeatedly called for the United States to drop its "hostile policy" and warned about its "Christmas gift" as the end-year deadline it set for Washington to change its position looms. Some experts say the reclusive state may be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test that could put it back on a path of confrontation with the United States.

The U.S. envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, has visited South Korea and China in the past week, issuing a public and direct call to North Korea to return to the negotiating table, but there has been no response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Keuchel agrees to deal with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel agreed to a three-year, 55.5 million deal, multiple outlets reported on Saturday. The deal reportedly also includes a fourth-year vesting option worth 18.5 million.Keuchel, the 2015 Ameri...

Texans top Bucs to win AFC South

Jahleel Addae recorded the fourth interception of Jameis Winston with just under 90 seconds remaining, and the visiting Houston Texans clinched their fourth AFC South title in five seasons with a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...

Iraq: IS attack in Salahudin leaves 4 policemen dead

Four policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists belonging to the Islamic State group at a police outpost in Iraqs central province of Salahudin on Saturday, a security source told Xinhua news agency.The attack took place on Saturday e...

Assam govt to introduce Bill in next Assembly session securing land rights of indigenous people

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state Cabinet has decided to introduce a new Bill in the next Assembly session to secure the land rights of the indigenous people. The state Cabinet has decided to bring a new Bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019