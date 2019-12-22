Left Menu
Andhra government planning to increase number of districts to 25: YSRCP's Vijayasai Reddy

YSR Congress Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh government is planning to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25 in the state.

  Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 22-12-2019 08:23 IST
  Created: 22-12-2019 08:23 IST
YSRCP leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh government is planning to increase the number of districts from 13 to 25 in the state. "The three capitals have been announced in a bid to bring development in all the districts. Chief Minister's ambition is to increase the number of the districts in the state to 25," Vijaya Sai Reddy said at an event here on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha MP was participating in the birthday celebrations of YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party headquarters in Visakhapatnam. "He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man who has always served the public without any ambitions for power," Reddy said.

He also lauded the decision to declare Visakhapatnam as executive capital as 'historic' and said that the city will become an IT hub soon. "The state government is planning to make the port city as the executive capital for Andhra Pradesh," the leader said. Reddy also talked about the job opportunities, women security and the newly-enacted Disha Act.

"Thousands of young women graduates are likely to get more jobs in various companies in Visakhapatnam in the near future. They need to have security round the clock. Disha Act, 2019 will also be a great boon for them to get immediate justice and police support," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

