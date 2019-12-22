Left Menu
K'taka: Bus services resume in Mangalore after stone-pelting incidents

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Sunday resumed bus services after stone-pelting incidents occurred during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangalore.

  • Mangalore (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:47 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:47 IST
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). . Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Sunday resumed bus services after stone-pelting incidents occurred during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangalore. The situation is being closely monitored as Section 144 will come into effect from December 23 in Mangalore.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday stated that the curfew in Bengaluru will be relaxed during day-time on Saturday, while Section 144 will be implemented in Mangaluru from December, 23. According to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), vehicle operation started in the morning in Mangalore division, except Mangalore to Kasaragod sector after consulting police officers. Last night 50 vehicles operated with the same instructions and protection.

Requisite security measures have been put in place in Mangalore in view of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The restriction under Section 144 was relaxed in parts of the state as vehicular movements were observed on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in various parts of the state, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Earlier this week, two people were killed in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in Mangalore.

The notice was issued to Siddaramaiah by the city police which stated disruption of "law and order situation" as a reason for barring him from entering Mangalore. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

