Coast Guard apprehends Myanmarese vessel with 6 crew members near Little Andaman Islands

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Myanmarese vessel along with six crew members on December 20.

Coast Guard informed that in a swift sea-air coordinated operation, India Coast Guard ship Aruna Asaf Ali detained the boat operating suspiciously near Little Andaman Islands.

The Vessel is being escorted to Port Blair for further investigations on Dec 22. (ANI)

