Karnataka: 4 arrested for organising gambling in Bengaluru, Rs 28 lakh cash recovered

Teams of Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Organised Crime Wing (OCW) have arrested four persons for allegedly organising gambling at several hotels in Bengaluru here, police said on Sunday. Police have identified the accused as Satish, Ramesh, Nagesh and Chandru.

Based on reliable information, the teams searched a car Saturday night at RMC yard here and recovered Rs 28 lakh in cash and one pistol, police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

