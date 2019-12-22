Left Menu
Bar Council of India appeals people to maintain peace, harmony with regard to CAA

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday held a meeting and passed a resolution appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:41 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday held a meeting and passed a resolution appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a statement, the BCI said, "The BCI in its meeting passed the resolution and made an appealed to the people of the country to maintain peace and harmony. The Lawyers, the Bar Associations, State Bar Councils, the students' Associations of National Law Universities and all the Law Colleges should come forward, take active and positive steps to ensure that the law and order is maintained throughout the country."

"They should try to convince the people and the common-man to enhance the feelings of brotherhood in the society. Anyone involved in the acts of violence should be brought to the notice of Administration," the statement said. It further said that the leaders of the Bar and young students are requested to take an active role in diffusing the disturbances and violence in the country.

"We are to convince the people and the illiterate ignorant mass, who are being misled by some so-called leaders (for serving their own political ambitions) the matter with regard to Citizenship Amendment Act is under consideration of our Supreme Court, therefore everyone should await the decision of the Apex Court. The people have immense faith in our Hon'ble Supreme Court." The Bar Association, Students' Bar Associations and the responsible citizen should deprecate any sort of provocative speech of any political leader.

"The damage to public or private properties, the attack on our Police official or personnel or the defence personnel are very serious issues. The Legal fraternity and their bodies cannot tolerate any attack on or humiliation of our forces. We express its solidarity with our Police and Armed forces," the statement added. (ANI)

