Left Menu
Development News Edition

YEARENDER-Tea, buses and elections: 7 uses of facial recognition that sparked debate in 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 10:31 IST
YEARENDER-Tea, buses and elections: 7 uses of facial recognition that sparked debate in 2019

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Dec 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From identifying voters in Afghanistan to speeding up service for tea lovers in India, the use of facial recognition surged in 2019 with expectations that it will become even more widespread next year, fuelling concerns over misuse.

There has been growing global debate over the technology, with supporters saying it can increase security and streamline services, while critics denounce it as intrusive and often inaccurate. Here are seven uses of facial recognition that sparked discussion around the world in 2019:

1. INDIA - FACE FOR TEA - A popular Indian teahouse chain faced a backlash in November after it rolled out a facial recognition feature at some of its stores to speed-up service and payment for returning clients. Customers at Chaayos took to social media to complain about the camera technology they said captured images of them without their consent, with no information on what the data would be used for, and no clear option to opt out.

Chaayos said data was encrypted, would not be shared, and customers could choose to opt out, but the incident led to calls from human rights advocates for the government to speed up the introduction of laws to protect privacy. 2. BRITAIN - MALLS AND MUSEUM - In August, revelations that a property developer in London's King's Cross area used facial recognition surveillance cameras triggered a public backlash and an investigation by Britain's data protection watchdog.

It later emerged that a Sheffield mall and a Liverpool museum had also trialled the technology in cooperation with police.. Civil liberties group described the trend as a nationwide "epidemic".

3. UNITED STATES - POLICE NO MORE - In May, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban the purchase and use of facial recognition by city personnel, including police. The action reflected growing discontent in the United States over the technology, which government agencies have used for years and now has become more powerful with the rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies.

Oakland and Berkeley in California and Somerville, in Massachusetts, have since put in place similar regulations. 4. AFGHANISTAN - UNVEILED VOTE - Afghan authorities photographed all voters in September's presidential election, using facial recognition software as an anti-fraud measure, after elections in 2009 and 2014 ended in disputes over rampant ballot stuffing.

But women's rights campaigners complained the photo requirement was likely to prevent large numbers of women from voting, especially in conservative areas, where most adult women and older girls cover their faces outside the home. Ahead of the vote, the election commission said women could have had their pictures taken by female election staff, but acknowledged that at least 1,450 of the nearly 30,000 polling stations employed no women.

5. CHINA - INTRUSIVE WILDLIFE - In October, a law professor in China took a wildlife park in Hangzhou to court after it deployed facial recognition at the entrance, requiring members submit a face scan to access to the site, local media reported. The professor argued the data collection was unnecessary and violated his consumer rights, in a lawsuit said to be the first of its kind in China.

The case triggered a debate over use the technology which is increasingly widespread across the country, where it is used by authorities as well as a growing number of private institutions, including schools, hotels and gyms. 6. KAZAKHSTAN - BUS RIDE - A facial recognition app allowing commuters to pay for a bus ride with a scan of their face instead of purchasing a ticket was trialled in Kazakhstan capital of Nur-Sultan in October, local media reported.

Right activists and some users complained the system was intrusive and could lead to extra surveillance. 7. WORLD - SPEEDY BOARDING - In April, U.S. authorities' use of facial to verify the identity of travellers entering and leaving the country hit national attention after a tweet by a traveller questioning the practice went viral.

Run in partnership with air and cruise lines, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) pilot programme aims to enhance security and speed up custom controls but has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Whether to speed up boarding or boost security, facial recognition is being rolled out at airports in numerous other countries, including India, Singapore, Britain and the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

China to lower import tariffs from January

Eds Adding more inputs Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Beijing will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month, the finance ministry said Monday, as authorities battle a severe shortage of the meat staple.China...

Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

JMMs Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency, according to Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the poll bodys website at 1011 am, BJPs Simon Malto is trailing there by 664 votes.However, Heman...

US service member killed in Afghanistan: US military

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, US officials said. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately release any additional information, pending notification of the victims next of kin.The...

Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters. As the cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life, it becomes challenging for the locals to ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019