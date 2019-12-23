Assailants set Turkish consulate employee's car on fire in Greece

Unknown assailants set the car of a Turkish consulate employee ablaze early on Monday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, a police official said. Authorities were investigating the incident which took place around 3:30 am.

"There was extended damage," said the official who declined to be named. There were no injuries. Arson attacks are not uncommon in the country which has a history of political violence.

Athens and Ankara, NATO allies, are at odds over various decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically split Cyprus. A recent deal between Turkey and Libya over maritime boundaries has angered Greece, which sees the move as infringing its own sovereign rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

