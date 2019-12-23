Calcutta HC directs WB govt to stop advertisements against implementation of CAA, NRC

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to stop all its advertisements that say National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. The court passed the order on petitions filed by various individuals. It also directed the withdrawal of advertisements from websites and other places.

The court has asked the Railways to submit a report about the loss of property incurred by them during the violence over the amended citizenship law. The matter will now be heard on January 9, 2020. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has, time and again, vehemently opposed the Act and asserted that the legislation will not be allowed to be implemented in the state. She had also taken out marches against it.

Protest in West Bengal had turned violent last week over the amended Citizenship Act. The Act seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.