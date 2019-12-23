Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 people held for Daryaganj violence

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhi's Daryaganj. Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar rejected the pleas.

On Saturday, the court had sent the accused to two days' judicial custody till Monday. One of those arrested had claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he told them he is aged 23.

