Hardeep Singh Puri holds talk over land pooling in Delhi

Union Minister for Housing and Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met and held talks with a delegation over the plan of land pooling in Delhi.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:38 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Housing and Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met and held talks with a delegation over the plan of land pooling in Delhi. "A delegation of Kisan Sangharsh Morcha and Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch with BJYM's national secretary, Sourabh Choudhary. We talked about measures to speed up land pooling and also over their demands concerning the same," Puri's tweet on Monday read.

"A portal was launched on February 5, 2019, for land pooling. 6,071 tenders and 6409 hectares of land have come through the portal for it. Once it is fully implemented, there will be 20,000 hectares of land on which 20 lakh houses can be constructed, which will cover the one-fourth area of Delhi," Puri's second tweet read. Under the land pooling scheme, the Centre had sought to create a blueprint for the national capital going forward.

The policy was drafted by the Delhi Development Authority under the Master Plan 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

