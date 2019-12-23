Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed next Foreign Secretary
Indian Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been appointed the next Foreign Secretary.
Shringla will take over as Foreign Secretary from Vijay Keshav Gokhale on January 29.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ambassador in Washington DC, as Foreign Secretary with effect from January 29, 2020, upon completion of the two-year term of Vijay Keshav Gokhale as Foreign Secretary on January 28, 2020, an official release said. (ANI)
