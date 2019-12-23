MP: ABVP workers arrested for organising rally in favour of CAA

As many as 13 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers were arrested for taking out a rally in support of the new citizenship law on Monday.

"ABVP students had planned to carry out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They had already been denied permission for it as the Section 144 is in place. Therefore, they were arrested when they took out the rally," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Umesh Shukla told reporters here.

The arrested ABVP workers include 11 male and two female students, according to the police official. He added that the students were presented before the SDM after their arrest. (ANI)

