Mumbai: Three sanitation workers trapped in septic tank die

Three private sanitation workers died after getting trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it here on Monday. According to Dr Rathod, Chief Medical Officer of Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, the workers were declared brought dead.

The identities of the three workers are yet to be ascertained. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

