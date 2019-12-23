Left Menu
Mumbai: Three sanitation workers trapped in septic tank die

Three private sanitation workers died after getting trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it here on Monday.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 23-12-2019 23:33 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three private sanitation workers died after getting trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it here on Monday. According to Dr Rathod, Chief Medical Officer of Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, the workers were declared brought dead.

The identities of the three workers are yet to be ascertained. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

