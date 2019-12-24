Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal court issues summons to MP transport dept official for giving death threats to social worker

The Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhopal has issued summons to Madhya Pradesh transport department Deputy Secretary Kamal Nagar for giving death threats to social worker Bhuvaneshwar Mishra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:06 IST
Bhopal court issues summons to MP transport dept official for giving death threats to social worker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhopal has issued summons to Madhya Pradesh transport department Deputy Secretary Kamal Nagar for giving death threats to social worker Bhuvaneshwar Mishra. Mishra has alleged that Nagar has given him death threats and used abusive language on phone calls made to his mobile number from the residential telephone number of Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Rajput.

Mishra has alleged that the death threat was given to him on September 16 after which he complained to the police at TT Nagar police station but no action was taken. Mishra then complained in the Court of Judicial magistrate Amit Nigam stating that he was given death threat because earlier he has complained of corrupt practices against Mishra to Lokayukta and other senior officials.

After the complaint, the Court ordered for details of call records of Rajput's residential telephone number. The details showed that a call was made to Mishra. The court then yesterday issued summons to Nagar under IPC section 506 (2) and asked him to appear before the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Nectar Biopharma launches generic diabetes treatment drug in India

Drug firm Nectar Biopharma on Tuesday said it has launched the generic version of diabetes treatment drug vildagliptin, under the brand name Galvilda, in India. The patent for vildagliptin, used for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diab...

WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 16WNS 2020

WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 third-quarter financial and operating results at approximately 600 a.m. Eastern on Thursda...

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japa...

Rajnath Singh terms Integrated Finance as backbone of any ministry

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has termed Integrated Finance as the backbone of any ministrydepartment, saying that desired objectives can only be achieved when a ministrydepartment is able to manage within its budgetary resources without...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019