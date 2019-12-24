Delhi HC rejects plea challenging internet shutdown in Delhi after protests

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the shutting down of internet services in the national capital in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act. A division bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel said that "there is no reason to entertain the plea and interfere in the matter."

The plea sought to quash an order of the Delhi Police dated December 19 halting telecom services. In light of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of police station Kushwah had ordered to halt communication of all types.

SMS and internet were put on hold from 9 am to 1 pm on December 19 in the central and north Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarabad and Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana. The court observed that the impact of the order was already over and said that those aggrieved may take legal remedies.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Software Freedom Law Center, who said that DCP was not the competent authority to issue such directions as per terms of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The petitioner said that as per the norms Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Union and state governments had the authority to halt telecom services or an officer not below the rank of joint secretary could issue such an order. (ANI)

