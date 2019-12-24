Left Menu
Russian court extends detention of former U.S. marine for three months - Interfax

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of the former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan until March 29 on espionage charges, Interfax news agency reported.

Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying.

