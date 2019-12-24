Russian court extends detention of former U.S. marine for three months - Interfax

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of the former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan until March 29 on espionage charges, Interfax news agency reported.

Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.