HC junks plea to replace Delhi Police with CISF in district courts

The Delhi High Court has said the existing security system at the district courts here provided by police was "sufficient enough" to protect visitors there and dismissed a plea seeking to replace the agency with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the petition by a lawyer who referred to the November 2 clash between police and advocates at the Tis Hazari court complex and contended that the agency be removed from all the district courts in the city.

The bench declined to issue any such direction and dismissed the plea after central government standing counsel Anil Soni told the court that a similar matter had been dismissed by it in November. Taking note of the submission by Soni, the court said,"We see no reason to entertain this writ petition because the existing system with the help of police which is going on in the district courts is sufficient enough to protect the visitors in the district courts at this stage. Hence, there is no substance in this writ petition and the same is, therefore, dismissed."

In the November 2 incident, over 20 cops and eight lawyers were injured, with three advocates receiving gunshot wounds. Apart from that, several police vehicles and private two-wheelers were also damaged in the clash.

