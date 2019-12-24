Left Menu
Health ministry pursuing Central law to protect doctors even after MHA's refusal

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is still pursuing to bring in the draft legislation bill- Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property), even after it being refused by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:17 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:17 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is still pursuing to bring in the draft legislation bill- Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property), even after it being refused by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The draft legislation bill drafted by the health ministry is the key to address the issue of violence against healthcare service professionals and damage to the property of clinical establishments.

The health ministry had planned to introduce the matter in the winter session of Parliament but was refused by the MHA. On Tuesday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan indicated that the health ministry is still on it and discussions are on to get the Central law for the protection of doctors. The bill seeks a maximum 10 years of imprisonment for those who assault doctors and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting healthcare personnel. This draft legislation was prepared by the Union Health Ministry earlier in September.

This development was confirmed by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health) who was addressing the doctors' gathering at the 20th Convocation ceremony of National Board of Examinations here in the national Capital. Choubey said that the government is concerned on the increasing incidences of attacks on doctors. "We are committed to providing a secure and safe environment to doctors at the workplace," he said adding that the matter related to Central law to safeguard doctors from physical violence is still in the discussion with the officials.

Meanwhile, Preeti Sudan, Union Health Secretary also confirmed that the health ministry is pursuing the matter. Last week, ANI had reported that the health ministry received comments from MHA and they have objected the draft legislation bill against the assault on doctors, hence the matter was kept on hold.

"According to MHA, if there would be central law for doctors, then other people would also demand. Hence, Central law to protect anyone specific fraternity will not come now," an official had informed. (ANI)

