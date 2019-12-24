Victim moves Delhi HC seeking directions to CBI for supplementary chargesheet against Daati Maharaj

A victim on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the CBI to file a supplementary charge sheet against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj. The next date of hearing in the matter has been set for the second week of January 2020.

The victim's lawyer, in his petition, also sought the court to call for a status report and action taken report from the director, CBI on the earlier direction issued by this court to Director, CBI on the complaints of the victim and her family members against the Investigating Officer. The petitioner also prayed to issue a direction to the trial court to conclude the trial in a time-bound period.

The petitioner told the court that the victim and the family members, as well as few witnesses, are under constant threat and fear, due to which they are unable to depose their statements. "It is pertinent to mention here that the victim and her family always cooperate and stood altogether with the investigating agencies all the time whenever required because the present investigation was referred for further investigation from crime branch to CBI on victim's petition," the petition read.

A case under charges of rape and unnatural sex was lodged against Daati Maharaj at Fatehpur Beri and later the case was transferred to CBI for further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.