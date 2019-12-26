Bangladeshi woman lodges sexual assault complaint; gets arrested for staying illegally in Bhubaneswar

A Bangladeshi sex worker, who had lodged a complaint of sexual assault by two men, was arrested by Commissionerate Police for staying illegally in Bhubaneswar without valid documents. The woman had come to Odisha on the basis of a fake Aadhaar card which she had obtained during her stay in West Bengal.

On December 16, the woman had gone to Laxmisagar police station to lodge a complaint in which she alleged she was sexually assaulted by two men in a hotel in Chintamaniswar area of Cuttack Road. "There was a case in the Laxmisagar police station where a lady complained that she was abused and misbehaved within a room. On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case and arrested and forwarded to the court two persons who were involved in the incident," Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Kumar said.

The subsequent investigation revealed that she was a Bangladeshi national and had come to Odisha using a fake Aadhaar card, which had an address of a district in West Bengal. "During the verification of the informant's details, we found that there existed no such address in West Bengal as was mentioned in the details submitted by her. On that basis, we further interrogated her, and it came to light that she had come from Bangladesh and had stayed in Kolkata for some time," Kumar said.

"From there, she had come to Bhubaneswar and was into flesh trade for some time," he added. No passport or visa was found from her possession during the search.

A case has been registered against her under Sections 419, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Kumar said.

