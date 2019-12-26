Insurance company to pay 92 lakh to kin of NTPC manager killed in mishap

Delhi's Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed a health insurance company to pay over Rs 92 lakh compensation to the family of a person killed in a road accident. MACT judge Hardeep Kaur asked IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 92,83,589 to Pradeep Kumar Srivastava's kin. He was employed as a senior manager with National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri district.

On May 11, 2017, Srivastava was taking an evening walk with his wife inside the NTPC township when a motorcycle which was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit him from behind. He sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them in a hospital a few days later. The petitioners' counsel Alakh Alok Srivastava told the court that the deceased was earning Rs one lakh at the time of his demise and sought a total compensation of Rs 1,39,22,487 for the disgruntled family member.

The deceased's wife deposed before the tribunal that the accident took place due to "negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle". The tribunal while asking the insurance company to pay the amount, stated that "The factors are sufficient to conclude that preponderance of probability is made out showing negligence of respondent number two [accused] in causing the accident." (ANI)

