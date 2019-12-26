Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF's MiG- 27 fighter fleet to retire after last flight tomorrow

The MiG-27s of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be retired at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station on December 27. Various functions have been planned towards the de-induction ceremony.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:00 IST
IAF's MiG- 27 fighter fleet to retire after last flight tomorrow
An Indian Air Force MiG-27 (Photo/IAF). Image Credit: ANI

The MiG-27s of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be retired at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station on December 27. Various functions have been planned towards the de-induction ceremony. Veteran air warriors along with serving air warriors in large numbers are taking part in the ceremony. Air Marshal SK Ghotia VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command would be presiding over the wind-down ceremony.

MiG 27 swing-wing fighter aircraft has been the backbone of ground attack fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF) for the past four decades. The upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of IAF strike fleet since 2006.

All the other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG 27 have already retired from IAF. These aircraft have made an immense contribution to the nation, both during peace and war. The fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions.

The fleet also took an active part in Op-Parakram. The upgraded version, because of its survivability has also participated in numerous national and international exercises. Presently, Number 29 Squadron is the only unit in the IAF which has been operating MiG 27 Upgrades. Number 29 Squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft. Over the years, the Squadron has been equipped with numerous types of fighter aircraft such as MiG 21 Type 77, MiG 21 Type 96, MiG 27 ML and MiG 27 Upgrade. The Squadron is now slated to be number plated on March 31, 2020, with December 27, 2019, being its last flying day thereby making the swing-wing fleet a part of IAF's glorious past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard helps merchant vessel in distress off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard ICG has helped a merchant vessel, with seven people on board, after its engine developed a technical snag when the ship was over 58 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. The ICG district headquarters, Kerala, on Wednesday ...

134th foundation day of Congress: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Maharashtra: 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in hostel room

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The body was recovered on Thursday. The incident took place at a girls hostel located in a village near Dhule.The deceased is identified as Priyanka, ...

Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhis security interest. Bhattarai, speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019