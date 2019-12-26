Delhi : Man arrested for attempting to steal mobile in Church
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old person for attempting to steal a mobile phone of a devotee at the Catholic Church Gole Dak Khana on Christmas. The accused is identified as Kunal resident of Dev Nagar, Delhi.
He was arrested by the police after a lady raised an alarm. Police said that during interrogation, "He disclosed that he had come to the church with an intention to steal mobiles and purse, taking advantage of heavy rush of devotees, which creates an opportunity for them to pickpocket purse and mobile phones of the people in the crowd".
Police told that necessary action is being taken (ANI)
