Libya makes formal request for Turkish military support-official

Libya's internationally recognized government has formally requested from Turkey "air, ground and sea" military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a Tripoli official said on Thursday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier his country will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.