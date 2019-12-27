Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:24 IST
Congress should apologise over Sandeep Dikshit's remark on police: G Kishan Reddy
Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Friday hit out at Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit over his remark wherein, he had said that "more than half of police forces in India are corrupt" and demanded an apology from the Congress for its leader's statement. "No politics should be done on Police. Governments come and go, but police work for 365 days. Congress party should apologise for this remark," Reddy told ANI.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, earlier in the day, said that more than half of the police forces in the country are "corrupt" while also asserting that they or the paramilitary forces raise slogans on nationalism in a bid to stow away a misdeed. "More than half of the police forces in the country are corrupt. How do they eradicate it? Firstly, raise slogans on nationalism and show that we do such a job which cannot be questioned. When police or paramilitary forces raise such slogans, know that they are trying to hide a misdeed," Dikshit told ANI.

The Congress leader added that if an organisation is "corrupt", they will talk more about nationalism. Later, clarifying his stance, Dikshit said, "I said most of them [police] are corrupt, did not say all are corrupt."

He said that the politicians are "answerable to people" the same way public services are. "When police do not function neutrally, people feel they are not fulfilling the responsibility as per the Constitution," the leader added. His comments came in the backdrop of alleged reports on vandalism of a Muslim family's house by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

According to reports, the police told them, "You have only two places, Pakistan or Kabristan [grave]". Several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a spate of protests over the newly amended citizenship law, many of which turned violent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

