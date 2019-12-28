Left Menu
On its foundation day, Congress takes out 'Save India, Save Constitution' flag march in Goa

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday staged a 'Save India, Save Constitution' flag march on the occasion of the party's foundation day to protest against the "undemocratic and unconstitutional" policies of the Central government.

  ANI
  • |
  Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  Updated: 28-12-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-12-2019 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday staged a 'Save India, Save Constitution' flag march on the occasion of the party's foundation day to protest against the "undemocratic and unconstitutional" policies of the Central government. They started the march from INOX ESG Building to Azad Maidan here.

In Mumbai, the Congress workers also took out a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to convey the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' to the people. The leaders were seen carrying flags of the party and placards that read 'Save Constitution-Save India'. They also raised slogans in support of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and against the CAA and NRC.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in Delhi to mark its 134th foundation day. Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885. (ANI)

