Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies -minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 04:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 04:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies -minister
The removal of fuel subsidies is sensitive as it would hit a population suffering for years from the economic crisis and high inflation. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sudan's transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said on Saturday. Finance minister Ibrahim Elbadawi had said on Friday the fuel subsidies will be gradually removed.

But the government met on Saturday with the former opposition which helped bring down veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and agreed to not implement the decision until a conference in March where economic reforms will be discussed, information minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters. "In light of the decisions of this conference will be determined the economic policies of the country, including policies regarding commodity subsidies," Saleh said.

The removal of fuel subsidies is sensitive as it would hit a population suffering for years from the economic crisis and high inflation. Sudan's transitional authorities face the tough task of turning around an economy wrecked by three decades of mismanagement under the rule of Bashir, who the military ousted in April after months of street protests.

Complicating Sudan's recovery is its inclusion on the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism. That designation has so far blocked Sudan from tapping the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for support. Sudan's transitional cabinet of technocrats was formed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in September after a power-sharing deal was reached between the Transitional Military Council that took over after Bashir's overthrow and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of former opposition and protest groups.

Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Friday the transitional government plans to remove fuel subsidies gradually in 2020. He also said public sector salaries would be doubled to ease the impact of galloping inflation. The decision to suspend the lifting of subsidies was made after Hamdok, Elbadawi and other ministers met with FFC representatives, Saleh told Reuters on Saturday.

Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist, told Reuters in November that public salaries would need to be increased and a social support network established to prepare for the painful removal of fuel and food subsidies. He said Sudan would need up to $5 billion in budget support to avert economic collapse and launch reforms. Hamdok, an economist, told Reuters in November cash transfers were one scenario discussed to offset a cut in food and other subsidies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia team mates at the Melbourne Cricket G...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of GeorgiaA federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. states el...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super BowlA super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football Lea...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hardline leader in Indian state defends strict action to quell protestsThe chief minister of Indias Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019