Drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad, cocaine & other contraband seized

Hyderabad police has arrested a drug peddler on December 28 and confiscated cocaine and other contraband from his possession. The accused has been identified as Shaik Shahbaz (28), a native of Mumbai, who was attempting to sell the drugs to the customers near Lungerhouse Hyderabad.

Six grams of cocaine, 4 grams of MDMA and one weighing machine have been seized from his possession. Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

