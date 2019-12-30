UP: Congress delegation submits memorandum to Governor demanding judicial inquiry into police conduct during anti-CAA protest

The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation met state governor Anandiben Patel on Monday and submitted a memorandum demanding a full judicial inquiry into "unlawful conduct" of the UP police during the course of public demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The memorandum, dated December 30, by Priyanka Gandhi to the governor appeals for the immediate issuance of directions to the UP police to act within the framework of the law.

Furthermore, it called for: An impartial assessment of all cases filed on "peaceful protestors"; suspension for notices issued for the confiscation of property, sealing of such properties and other similar punitive actions till the establishment of due process or the completion of appropriate authorities. It also demanded that the students participating in peaceful protests be assured that they will not face academic or legal repercussions and their fundamental right to free expression as enshrined in the constitution will be protected and upheld by law and state.

Congress has been protesting against the amended citizenship law which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. On Saturday evening, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was strangulated by an Uttar Pradesh policewoman while she was on way to retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence who was arrested on December 19 during protests against the CAA.

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her "physical violence" and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

