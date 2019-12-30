CISF nabs Vietnamese woman carrying 15 kg peacock feathers at IGI airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has nabbed a Vietnamese woman carrying 15 kg peacock feathers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. The woman identified as Nguyen Thi Le Hang, Vietnamese national, was bound for Ho-Chin Minh city.

"During the Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Security Hold Area (SHA) of IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected 15 kg peacock feathers from the hand baggage on Sunday. On enquiry, neither she replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document to carry such peacock feathers," said an official release. The woman was handed over to the customs department for further investigation. (ANI)

