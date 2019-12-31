Iraqi security forces fire teargas to disperse protesters outside US embassy
Iraqi security forces fired teargas on Tuesday outside the U.S. embassy to disperse protesters who had gathered to condemn American airstrikes in Iraq.
Only a small amount of teargas was used and militia forces, using loud speakers, urged the crowd to disperse, a Reuters witness said.
The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were earlier evacuated because of safety concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.