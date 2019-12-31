Amaravati: Scuffle breaks out between JSP workers, police amid three capital row

A scuffle broke out between Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers and police personnel in Amaravati capital region on Tuesday after the party convoy led by its chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped by police while it was visiting the villages in the region. The party workers were stopped by the police to clear the way for the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was visiting the state secretariat at that time.

Visuals from the scene of the incident show that the scuffle broke out after party workers broke past the police fences, which were laid to stop the protesters. Kalyan was visiting the villages in the Amaravati capital region to interact with people who are agitated over the past 14 days over the state's three capital proposal.

Tensions have been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.' (ANI)

