Odisha: Vehicle lifting gang members arrested, 8 stolen cars seized

Odisha Police have arrested two members of an alleged interstate four-wheeler lifting gang and seized eight stolen vehicles from their possession in Bhubaneshwar. The arrested persons identified as Chinmaya Sahu (30) and Gopal Mohanty (34) will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

Police said that the case was registered in the matter after the accused duped a sub-inspector from Kandagiri police station. "Chinmaya Sahu claimed to be a used car dealer and offered to sell an SUV at Rs 14 lakh and showed him (the sub-inspector) the SUV. But after taking Rs 8 lakh in advance, he did not hand over the car or returned the money," police said in a statement.

Police said that the two were in contact with another person in West Bengal who was involved in the lifting of vehicles. "During the investigation, it was learnt that the interstate vehicle theft racket is functioning in Bhubaneswar who is stealing cars from all over India and selling it in the city to different buyers," police said.

On verification, the police also found that the engine and chassis numbers of all the vehicles were also tampered with. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.