Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 05:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 05:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future
"The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," Kim said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said his country will continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media KCNA said after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearisation talks. Kim convened a rare four-day meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's policy-making committee since Saturday as the United States had not responded to his repeated calls for concessions to reopen negotiations, dismissing the deadline as artificial.

There were no grounds for North Korea to be bound any longer by the self-declared nuclear and ICBM test moratorium as the United States makes "gangster-like demands" including continuing joint military drills with South Korea, adopting cutting edge weapons and imposing sanctions, Kim said, according to KCNA. He pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear deterrent but left the door open for dialogue, saying the "scope and depth" of that deterrent will be "properly coordinated depending on" the attitude of the United States.

"The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," Kim said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We will reliably put on constant alert the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing the nuclear threats from the U.S. and guaranteeing our long-term security."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped North Korea would "choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war." Kim had previously said he might have to seek a "new path" if Washington fails to meet his expectations. U.S. military commanders said Pyongyang's actions could include the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which has halted since 2017, alongside nuclear warhead tests.

'STRATEGIC WEAPONS' Tension had been rising ahead of the year-end deadline as North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The nuclear talks have made little headway though Kim and Trump met three times. A working-level meeting in Stockholm in October fell apart, with a North Korean chief negotiator accusing U.S. officials of sticking to their old stance. KCNA quoted Kim as saying that there will "never be denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula" if Washington adheres to what he calls its hostile policy.

We "will steadily develop necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons for the security of the state until the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK and lasting and durable peace-keeping mechanism is built," Kim said. He called for his people to brace for an "arduous and prolonged struggle" and foster a self-reliant economy because of delays in a much-anticipated lifting of sanctions.

"The present situation warning of long confrontation with the U.S. urgently requires us to make it a fait accompli that we have to live under the sanctions by the hostile forces in the future, too, and to strengthen the internal power from all aspects." Harry Kazianis, senior director of Korean Studies at the Centre for the National Interest in Washington, said Kim appeared to be gambling that threatening another demonstration of his ability to hit the United States with a nuclear weapon would somehow push America into granting more concessions.

"North Korea has, in effect, put an ICBM to Donald Trump's head in order to gain the two concessions it wants most: sanctions relief and some sort of security guarantee," he said. "With U.S. Presidential elections coming as well as elections in South Korea, the mood for compromise might have gone up in smoke the moment North Korea sent its ICBM into the sky."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo: 'Terrorists' behind US embassy attack in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the attack on the US embassy in Iraq was organized by terrorists, and he named those he said were behind it.The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-...

Pentagon says sending 750 troops to Mideast after embassy attack in Iraq

The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon has said. More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Air...

U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq -Pentagon chief

The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.Esper said in a statement he had authorized the d...

Australian bushfires claim third victim as more than 100 blazes burn

Australian authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third death in devastating bushfires that engulfed the countrys southeast coastal region this week and said a fourth person was missing and feared dead. Fanned by soaring temperatures, columns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020