Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAA probes clusters of mysterious drones flying over Colorado

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 05:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 05:27 IST
FAA probes clusters of mysterious drones flying over Colorado
The cluster of drones, technically known as unmanned aircraft systems, have been spotted in at least four counties in Colorado, garnering national media attention. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into nighttime sightings of unidentified drones flying in formation over rural northeastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska over the last two weeks, the agency said on Tuesday.

The cluster of drones, technically known as unmanned aircraft systems, have been spotted in at least four counties in Colorado, garnering national media attention. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement emailed to Reuters that "multiple FAA divisions and government agencies are investigating these reports," adding that the agency does not comment on the details of its open investigations.

No private companies nor government agencies have claimed the drones. The Phillips County, Colorado Sheriff's Office said in a Dec. 20 Facebook post it was investigating "multiple reports of drone sightings in the county over the last week."

On that day, deputies from Phillips and Yuma counties "tracked over 16 drones between the two counties. We believe that the drones, though startling, are not malicious in nature." Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliot said in a phone interview that the drones with blinking lights are flying in square grid patterns nearly every night between 5 and 10 p.m., and appear to be widening their path.

"They now have moved into Morgan County (Colorado) and have been spotted in Perkins County, Nebraska," he said. Elliot said he had spoken to FAA investigators about whether the agency could determine if the aircraft were being used to map the area for possible oil and gas exploration purposes.

Wyatt Harman, who chased the drones when they flew over his Washington County, Colorado, property, told NBC's Today show on Tuesday that seeing the mysterious aircraft was "unnerving." "They can sit there and hover," Harman said. "They can descend very fast. They can take off very fast."

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican and a member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, said in a Tuesday statement that he had been in contact with the FAA. "I'm encouraged that they've opened a full investigation to learn the source and purpose of the drones," said Gardner, who is from Yuma County.

Last week, the FAA proposed requiring nearly all drones operating in U.S. airspace to be remotely tracked, a move which Sheriff Elliot said he would welcome. "I could put all this to rest if whoever is doing this would come forward and identify themselves," Elliot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo: 'Terrorists' behind US embassy attack in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the attack on the US embassy in Iraq was organized by terrorists, and he named those he said were behind it.The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-...

Pentagon says sending 750 troops to Mideast after embassy attack in Iraq

The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon has said. More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Air...

U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq -Pentagon chief

The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.Esper said in a statement he had authorized the d...

Australian bushfires claim third victim as more than 100 blazes burn

Australian authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third death in devastating bushfires that engulfed the countrys southeast coastal region this week and said a fourth person was missing and feared dead. Fanned by soaring temperatures, columns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020