'Momentous, historic day' for India: Shah on Bipin Rawat's appointment as first CDS

After General Bipin Rawat took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it is a "momentous and historic day" for the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled yet another long-pending demand of appointing the CDS.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After General Bipin Rawat took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said it is a "momentous and historic day" for the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled yet another long-pending demand of appointing the CDS. "A momentous and historic day for India as PM Narendra Modi fulfills yet another long-pending demand and India gets its First Chief of Defence Staff. I am confident that this decision will further strengthen India's resolve to be among the best defence forces in the world," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Extending congratulation to Rawat, Shah said that under the new CDS' leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team "I am sure under his leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team and leave no stone unturned in securing our nation against all odds," he said.

The Union Minister added that the CDS will also fulfill the aspirations of New India. "The Chief of Defence Staff will not only further Modi government's efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all the three wings of Indian Armed Forces, modernise our military and fulfil aspirations of a New India," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated former Army chief Rawat for taking over as the first CDS and called him an "outstanding officer" who has served India with great zeal."I am delighted that as we begin the New Year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal," Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets.General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first CDS. (ANI)

