Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creation of CDS a bold step, onus on three services to make it succeed: Air Chief

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday said the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a "very big and bold step" and stressed that the onus was on three services of the Armed Forces to support it fully and make it successful.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:25 IST
Creation of CDS a bold step, onus on three services to make it succeed: Air Chief
Air Chief RKS Bhadauria. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday said the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a "very big and bold step" and stressed that the onus was on three services of the Armed Forces to support it fully and make it successful. Speaking to ANI, the Air Chief said, "The creation of CDS is a very big step and a very-very bold step. The onus is really on three services now to support it fully and to make it succeed in its foundation stage and bring in the jointness, synergy, economise the effort, and really achieve everything that is desired from this post well within the time-frame specified. It will take a lot of work and we should be ready to do it and do it well."

Assuring full support of the Indian Air Force (IAF) towards promoting "jointness" within the services, Bhadauria said that it will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required. "IAF will fully support it and will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required...There are issues with training, logistics...there are areas already identified. We have done a lot in the recent past and we need to do much more and that effort will continue," he said.

The IAF Chief was commenting on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the CDS who took over the charge earlier in the day. General Rawat today received the guard of honour from all the three forces after demitting office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to congratulate General Rawat on his appointment and said the CDS was an outstanding officer who had served the country with great zeal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top and expected stories at 1715 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-U19-KOHLIKohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008 New Delhi, Jan 1 PTI Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealan...

Chandigarh: People's budgets impacted due to LPG cylinder price hike

Peoples budgets are getting impacted as the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas LPG has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. Price rise is hurting us badly. Today LPG cylinder prices have been raised by Rs 19. We have still not rec...

Cricket-Australia's Lyon against 'ridiculous' four-day test concept

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says he is totally against the idea of tinkering with the duration of five-day test matches and hopes the proposal to shorten the games longest format is not even considered by administrators. The Internati...

Trump suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market

Palm Beach, Jan 1 AP President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, Were going to protect our families, were going to protect our children, and were going to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020